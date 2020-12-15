Phi Theta Kappa working to find, fulfill top student needs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

From exclusive to altruistic, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), with the help of College of DuPage administrators, Diana Del Rosario, Nathania Montes and Brian Caputo, started the Student Success and Wellness Forums to support basic needs for necessitous students. College of DuPage has provided many programs to help students flourish and advance in their education or career such as Basic Needs Pantry Pick-ups, Students Success & Support Services and others. Phi Theta Kappa College-wide Project Committee is one of the few groups in COD that wants to fix and help transportation needs, clothing and so much more regardless of the virtual challenges.

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recognizes the academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders. Membership in the society reflects discipline, determination, and an innate desire to succeed. PTK only accepts students only if a student completes a minimum of eight hours of college-level coursework earning a cumulative GPA of 3.2/4.0, has a high school cumulative GPA of 3.5/4.0, a composite SAT score of 1200 or a composite ACT score of 25.

Vice President of the PTK College-wide Project Samiah Syed said, “The goal of this year’s project is to determine students’ top 10 needs, investigate and suggest possible solutions and resources, thereby, leaving a lasting positive impact on COD’s community. We are also creating a Basic Needs Resource Hub Model; promoting Basic Needs and financial literacy resources available on-campus and in the community; and developing a proposal to present to the administration on potential BNI support initiatives.”

In addition, a donation space is provided to donate clothing in the Multicultural Center on the main campus.

So far, the committee has conducted 106+ surveys and 35+ interviews. PTK planned on not only helping student’s needs but even the needs of faculty and staff. After extensive research of The Student Success and Wellness Forum that launched on Dec.1-Dec 3 PTK hopes to promote a culture of mindfulness and support surrounding topics of Basic Needs and for the work to serve as endowment and a legacy work for teams of the future even though many cannot visit the campus physically.

Although the project will be finalized by early December, research for this project will be conducted year-long through the spring semester and beyond. Providing more support to student’s basic needs will heighten the chance of students succeeding and focusing on school rather than worrying too much about their financial, safety and psychological well-being. Faculty or student, taking the opportunity to voice how COD can help will not be in vain.

Any COD student can get involved by simply taking the survey sent by your Navigator or Counselor or linked down below. In addition, spreading the word about the importance of this survey is not only helping yourself but the community so that every student’s basic needs can be heard.

For more details and to get involved, email Samiha Syed at [email protected]

Help Phi Theta Kappa by taking the student needs survey.