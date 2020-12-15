COD+recognizes+outstanding+student+media+creations

Reading Time: 2 minutes

“Alright, Mr. DeMille I’m ready for my close-up,” is one of the most iconic lines in media history said by actress Gloria Swanson who played the character, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard. The MPTV department at COD is where hundreds of students attend classes to get an education in one of the most competitive fields in the nation. From performing on camera to animation, the college’s MPTV department covers it all in great detail.

Last week, the college hosted a live event showing off all of the media creations of the students over the last year. Despite the new online and hybrid format many amazing films, animation and music videos were created. These works of media were live-streamed on the COD Facebook page on Dec. 10.

“This event is a showcase of our student work over the last year. We have projects from every level from some of our intro classes and some from our advanced classes. It is also showing what we do at MPTV.” said Anthony Venezia Chair, a professor in the motion picture and animation department.

The live event hosted a wide range of projects over the last year. There were clay animations that showed great fantasy adventures of woodland people. There were music videos that had social commentary on today’s ever-connected yet isolated world and people’s addiction to their phones mixed with the use of interesting drugs.

The event also had live-action movies, one of which showed a dystopian future filled with advanced technology. The film, “Akogare,” which is Japanese for longing, showed a world where the lines between virtual reality and reality are becoming incredibly blurred and trying to figure out what is real and what is not may not be as easy as one might think.

Venezia said he is very impressed with the show and all the great works the students have created. The little over an hour event had a consistent live viewing of 43 people.

Here is the link so that you can watch the event: https://fb.watch/2oFGfHH0zy/