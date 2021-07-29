BREAKING: College of DuPage to require masks, vaccines.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BREAKING NEWS: Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations will be required at the College of DuPage. COD President Brian Caputo sent an email Thursday morning to faculty and staff about the college’s updated COVID-19 policies. For the fall semester, all administrators, students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear a mask while on campus. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2022, all faculty, staff, administrators, and students who wish to take in-person or hybrid courses must be vaccinated. Caputo is scheduled to speak with one of our writers tomorrow regarding the college’s continued COVID-19 plans.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.