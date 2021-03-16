ASEZ (Save the Earth from A to Z) hosts “Words are Mightier than the Sword” panel discussion

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Summary: ASEZ hosts a panel discussion on the effects of positive words in our lives and promotes practice using positive words.

Words can be an invisible weapon or a tool used to encourage, thank, protect and support loved ones who are facing COVID-19 together. A volunteer organization, ASEZ (Save the Earth from A to Z), hosted a panel discussion on March 10 promoting the “No More Verbal Abuse” Campaign.

The campaign emphasizes the importance of positive words. The goal of the campaign is to encourage many to become aware and use kind words and phrases to our family and peers such as:

“I believe you can do it.”

“You deserve to be respected.”

“Thank you for being with me.”

“Failure is a part of growth.”

ASEZ, started by the World Mission Society Church of God, is an international social service, victim relief and environmental protection organization consisting of university students. Understanding the Broken Window Theory, they believe in promoting healthy living and caring for the environment through partnership.

The Broken Window Theory was developed by James Q. Wilson and George Kelling in 1982. Their theory links disorder and incivility within a community to subsequent occurrences of serious crime.

In the seminar, ASEZ explained that the brain responds the same way to emotional and physical abuse. Words can cause a lifetime of psychological impacts and can damage someone’s self-esteem, which affects their ability to be curious, learn, debate and tolerate. Maria Carcamo, a COD student majoring in psychology, has researched the devastating impacts of saying or hearing damaging words.

“I’ve seen research that shows that we are often wrong about ourselves,”Carcamo said. “It can be very hurtful because someone can say something once and whatever is said you’ll say to yourself for the rest of your life. When you face verbal abuse, you are going to continue to believe that and say that to yourself continuously.”

Another topic that was discussed was how to fix and reassess ourselves when we do say the wrong thing. When the wrong thing is said, we cannot simply say, “Sorry,” and move on. You have to fix what is wrong. In public relations or business management, it is best to acknowledge, apologize and address. All of these steps are needed in order to move forward.

New York Politician Venessa L. Gibson said, “I appreciate all of the work of ASEZ. When you talk about saving the earth from A to Z there is so much in that conversation. It is about behavior, practices, vision, commitment to our community, giving young people opportunities and so much more. When people are struggling with necessities, the right words can encourage people. Words are more powerful than a sword. Words are meant to help and not hurt. Words are meant to show acceptance and tolerance and not discrimination. Words are meant to show equality that we are working together no matter what or who we are.”

For more information about ASEZ (Save the earth from A to Z):

[email protected]; https://asez.org/