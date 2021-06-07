After a year of waiting, the Frida Kahlo: Timeless exhibition is on display

Reading Time: < 1 minute

COD student Isabel Santana enjoyed learning about and experiencing the Frida Kahlo: Timeless exhibition.

The exhibition has over 100 photos, multimedia replicas including Kahlo’s bed, clothes and back braces, paint a picture of the experiences that shaped the talented painter. COD 2021 Graduate Isabel Santana learned a lot about the Mexican painter from the exhibit.

“Going into the main center where you see the history, the replica of the bed she was in, the part about her experience at 18 when the streetcar and the bus crashed and the replicas of her dresses that she wore, taught me a lot,” said Santana. “Even though I didn’t get the full history, going in there for the first time and not knowing a bunch about her and experiencing it was amazing.”

Available from June 5 to Sept. 6, 2021, Frida Kahlo: Timeless exhibition is showcasing 26 original pieces along. Located in the McAninch Art Center and Cleve Carney Art Gallery on COD’s main campus, the comprehensive timeline of Kahlo’s life allows the exhibition attendees to understand Kahlo’s art. Tickets are for sale online at frida2021.org or call 630.642.4000. Timed tickets (specific time and date) are $23 and untimed tickets (specific date) are $40. There is no coat check and food/drink are not allowed inside.

Frida’s artwork has inspired Glen Ellyn citizens, who have created a Frida Kahlo experience of their own.

Geoff Bevington, a Mexican American 2nd generation muralist, created a Frida mural in downtown Glen Ellyn. Five other interactive art pieces are also in various locations downtown. Sweet Shop made a candy mural and festive flowers line the streets in community flowerpots inspired by Frida.

For more information about Frida Kahlo: Timeless exhibition: frida2021.org

For more information about the Glen Ellyn’s Frida experience: www.glenellyn.org/743/Frida-Kahlo-Timeless-in-Glen-Ellyn