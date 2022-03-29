In the Republic of Fear | PLR

Glen H. Brown (1991) “In the Republic of Fear,” The Prairie Light Review: Vol. 10 : No.2

Wisdom and madness flew together

in an arc of night.

With crazed eyes and clenched toes,

they winged without sleep

and rumbled in a fever of impatience,

launched by megalomania.

Like big-time killers,

the armchair commanders

lit up the international arcade.

‘The world could wait no longer,”

we were told, and we rushed

into the unknowable,

our world tilted by a Desert Storm,

slowly choking in a fiery air.

We were not shown the faceless

or dismembered. But we listened

with false calm as sorties unleashed

a raucous sky, leaving behind bursts

of imagination and salvos of fear.

How was it to live among threats

of glass and concrete, mustard gas,

sirens and foreboding clouds

of hydrogen sulfide?

When we dropped our payload,

the smoke rose from behind upturned thumbs.