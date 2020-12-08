WATCH: College of DuPage’s #CHAPSUNITED discussion combats racism

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Right now unity is something we are all striving for in these unprecedented times. Especially now, when inclusion and diversity is at the forefront of our discussions. That’s why the College of DuPage has launched its new initiative #CHAPSUNITE against racism, in hopes of creating an open discussion to reflect, share and act against racism on campus and in our communities.

To watch, click on the video above, or view it on YouTube.