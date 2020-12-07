Top+10+Nontraditional+Christmas+Songs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Traditional Christmas songs like “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey, “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby, or “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” by Frank Sinatra will always have a special place in my heart. However, there are only so many times I can listen to these songs throughout December.

Here is a list of some of my favorite, nontraditional Christmas songs:

1. “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” by Pentatonix

The iconic song from the Nutcracker sung in acapella is just one of the many great Christmas songs on the “A Pentatonix Christmas” album. The acapella group has become a Christmas essential in my household because of the unique, yet simple songs.

2. “The 12 Days of Christmas” by Straight No Chaser

Straight No Chaser is another acapella group who makes old and boring Christmas songs fun. This different take on a classic song is silly and will give you a good laugh. They have multiple Christmas albums, so you’ll never run out of acapella songs to listen to!

3. “Candy Cane Lane” by Sia

This song makes me nostalgic because the name of the song reminds me of playing Candy Land and the lyrics remind me of eating candy canes in my elementary school classes. From the album, “Everyday is Christmas,” the pop songs are fun to dance and jam to!

4. “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande

The modern pop song is wishing Santa Claus to not let her fall in love again if she won’t be in that relationship the next year. The song wouldn’t be complete without the sound of festive bells.

5. “Christmas In the City” by Nick D’ & The Believers

The 2014 single released by this up-and-coming band is really good. Great harmony, beat and chorus. Overall, just a great song. I will definitely be jamming to this song this season.

6. “The Christmas Song” by The Raveonettes

The somber sound perfectly captures the feeling of a cold, snowy winter. It’s catchy and perfect for winter.

7. “Back Door Santa” by Clarence Carter

This 1968 song is an odd innuendo that makes you wonder what you just listened to. But the fun beat makes you excited for the holidays!

8. “Seasons Greetings” by Linneah

If you’re tired of all the happy and lighthearted songs, this one is for you. This nontraditional Christmas song is hoping a particular someone has a crappy holiday. For anyone who was broken up with around the holiday and just hasn’t felt right since.

9. “The 12 Pains of Christmas” by Bob Rivers

Exactly what it sounds like. To the tune of the “Twelve Days of Christmas,” this song tells it like it is. It highlights 12 difficulties of Christmas.

10. “Getting Ready For Christmas Day” by Paul Simon

This song is a recent discovery of mine, and I’m at a loss of words when trying to describe it. Yet, I keep wanting to listen to it because there is so much to digest within a 4-minute song.