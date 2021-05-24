Things+to+add+to+your+Summer+plans

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Ahh, summer. Just like Olaf, we love this season and its warmth. Did you know that, technically, summer does not start until June 20 and ends on Sept. 22? So, what can you do for four months while COVID-19 is still out there? Here are a few things that are reopening in Chicago:

Places to go by yourself or with a group

Navy Pier is back and better!

Navy Pier has officially reopened, and their new slogan is, “Welcome back Chicago.” If you have never been to Navy Pier, you can head there this summer with the family or the squad. You can eat, drink, shop, go on rides, play games, take a cruise or a tour. For tickets click the link navypier.org/buy-tickets

Six Flags

Six Flags officially opened on April 24 with some new rules. Six Flags encourages everyone to stay healthy for 14 days prior to visiting. They also require everyone over the age of 2 wears a mask throughout the park. They do have multiple mask break zones. Six Flags will be taking employees’ and guests’ temperatures as they enter. Starting May 22, Six Flags will no longer require reservations! So, click the link to buy tickets for a great summer. www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/store/tickets

Museums

Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Museum of Science and Industry have all reopened along with a few other museums in the state. If you enjoy a good history museum, head to the classic Field Museum to spot some unique exhibits about dinosaurs, people of the Amazon rainforest, ancient Egypt and so much more. If you prefer seeing live animals, head to Shedd Aquarium to meet a few sea creatures. Spot a Beluga whale, a shark, or a gigantic octopus. If you, however, prefer a good science museum head to the Museum of Science and Industry. They have just added a new exhibit, Marvel Universe, to their museum. The exhibit is open until Oct. 24, and tickets are going quickly! Click the link to secure yours.

www.msichicago.org/marvel

www.fieldmuseum.org/

www.sheddaquarium.org

The Movies

Movie theaters have officially reopened this summer. However, only a couple have completely opened back up. Hollywood Blvd in Woodridge, is still following strict COVID-19 guidelines. The AMC Oakbrook Center, the AMC Dine-In located in Lombard, and the Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove are also some of the few theaters open. Head to the theater with your friends to see the upcoming movies. Disney’s Cruella will be in theaters and on Disney+ on May 28th. For more hit summer movies, check out the link to the observer website.

observer.com/2021/05/best-upcoming-movies-2021-summer-releases/

Bowling

Bowerlo Woodridge in Woodridge is currently open and waiting for you and your friends to head over there. If Woodridge is not in range, there are numerous bowling alleys that have reopened. Suburbanite Bowl in Westmont, Tivoli Bowl in Downers Grove and Main Event Warrenville located in Warrenville are all open.

Places to bring Fido

Montrose Dog Beach

We all love our dogs right? Our dogs deserve a great summer as well, then. Head to the Montrose Dog Beach, in Chicago, to allow your dog to run around and swim.

The Dog Park

If you’re like me and prefer not to go to the beach, head to a dog park and have your dog make some friends. Katherine Legge Memorial Lodge Dog Park in Hinsdale is known as the best in Chicagoland. You can also head to the dog-friendly outdoor restaurant Corner Bakery Cafe located in LaGrange. There are a lot of dog parks in DuPage County. Find one that is closest to you here: www.dupageforest.org/things-to-do/get-outdoors/dogs-in-preserves

Places to bring the family

The Zoo

Brookfield Zoo is back and better! They have officially reopened the zoo for your enjoyment. They recently sent a voting poll to name the new baby otter. His name is Pascal the otter, and he’s the most precious thing! Head to Brookfield to meet this cute little creature, and while you’re at it take a walk around to see dinosaurs everywhere. When they say everywhere, they mean everywhere. Brookfield Zoo has dinosaurs located everywhere in the park rather than just one specific location. However, Brookfield does require everyone to make reservations before attending otherwise you will be turned away. Click the link to do so! czs.org/tickets

Camp Midtown

Located at Midtown Athletic Club in Willowbrook, which opens on June 7 and closes on August 13. At Camp Midtown children are given the opportunity to play numerous games, sports, and activities all summer long. They can hop in the pool to swim, play on the tennis court or do a different activity. Midtown has multiple expert coaches and professional counselors who will be there to assist and build their confidence while teaching them to live healthy lives. Camp Midtown is open 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for ages 5-12. You can do a full camp day or a half camp day. Camp Midtown will have multiple themed days such as music week, fiesta week, superhero week, and carnival week. If your child enjoys tennis, go for the Full Day at Camp for a Velocity tennis camp.

Midtown Trainer and Nutritionist Kyleigh Heller, says a summer restaurant she enjoys is True Foods Kitchen. Which is located in Oak Brook.

“Currently, they’re doing their Spring Recipes. So, in the summer they should have a variety of summer options for everyone to order,” Heller says. “They really try to focus on using their seasonal ingredients in their meals to keep it fresh and tasty. You can make a lot of modifications. If you’re vegetarian, you can substitute for some vegetarian options or vegan protein options if that’s what you want.”

Heller said carbs are a good source of nutrients for the summer and for life.

“They’re really, really good for just overall brain function, and muscle function,” Heller says. “You always want to make sure your carbs are complex carbohydrates. Think of things such as grains, which can be brown rice, quinoa, or whole-grain bread. Fruits and vegetables are also really great sources of carbohydrates. So getting a ton of fresh produce would be great for the summertime.”

Keep the water flowing, but Heller said if you’re sick of water then you can add some watermelon and freeze it.

“Then pop some of that in the water because it acts like ice cubes with a little bit of mint,” Heller said. It’s honestly super refreshing.”