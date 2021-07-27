Free, outdoor concert: Summer Night in Hillside

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Summer Nights in Hillside is a yearly summer concert series hosted outdoors at 4950 Washington St. in Hillside. Summer Nights occurs every Tuesday from July 27 to Aug. 31 from 5-9 p.m.. Admission, music and the car show are free. However, you will have to pay for food and beverages. Several local restaurants are participating in the outdoor concerts, but none are listed to keep guests surprised. Here are some of the Summer Nights events:

Cruise Night (Car Show)

The Cruise Night car show begins the Summer Nights concert series, which starts at 5 p.m. It features sports cars, classic cars and many more cars at the Hillside Commons.

The Market Place

The Market Place begins at 5 p.m. Shop for local and handmade items such as jewelry, clothing and toys. Hillside provides tents and tables for vendors to sell products.

Bands:

, The Shagadelics. The hit throwback band that brings 70s and 80s funk music back by dressing the part with their costumes. August 31, The Buckinghams. This American Sunshine pop band has been playing music for over 40 years. Their hit song “Kind of a Drag,” has become the Chicago signature song.

For more information, please go to the link www.hillside-il.org/event/summer-nights-in-hillside/