National Pets Day, Sunday April 11

Reading Time: 3 minutes

With Sunday, April 11 being National Pets day pet owners are deciding how they will celebrate properly. Team Lead Marissa Wendt, at Bentley’s Pet Stuff in Willowbrook, shared a few tips on how to increase a dog’s happiness.

“Mental stimulation is a big thing that a lot of people overlook because they think all you need to do is walk your dog,” said Wendt. “The puzzle toys are so big for keeping a dog happy and busy. Another thing that I’ve noticed that doesn’t require buying any new toys is creating a new game like I’d hide treats around the house for my dog to find. Or I’d hide in different rooms for him to find me.”

Wendt begins to encourage pet owners to go outdoors now that the weather is beginning to warm up. “Provided the weather is good, Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont is a great place to go to. Just take them out, walk around and let them do as much as possible given the pandemic,” said Wendt.

Nicole Trackman, College of DuPage English professor, isn’t sure what she will be doing to celebrate National Pets day. “I’ll probably just take pictures of her cuteness because her birthday just came up and then her gotcha day is after National Pet’s day,” said Trackman regarding her dog, Paisley the Yorkie Beagle. “So, she’s going to get a ton of gifts.”

What will you do to celebrate your pet being alive and healthy? Whether you have a dog, cat, or even a horse. Here are some tips to celebrate:

Celebrate with a nice, fancy meal

Search for a healthy recipe for your pet or bring them to pet-friendly restaurants!

Start the day off with some tasty, fresh food. If you head to your local supermarket you can find fresh food in the pets section. It’s made with a ton of healthy and nutritious products. Start the afternoon with a delicious treat. You can either have fun and make one or simply go to Bentley’s Pet Stuff to buy one! End the day with a homemade dish for your pet! I promise they’ll love it because you put the effort into it! If you go to Pinterest, you can find a couple of healthy recipes to feed your pal! My Chihuahua, Chucky, loves the recipe that had ground turkey mixed with vegetables. He couldn’t have eaten it faster! Create a beautiful and tasty fruit salad for you and your pal to share. Apples, bananas, blueberries, cantaloupe, cranberries, mangos, oranges, peaches, pears, pineapples, raspberries, strawberries, watermelon, and cucumbers are all healthy for your dog. These fruits are unhealthy and even poisonous to your pal: Avocado, cherries, grapes, and tomatoes should never hit your dog’s belly, otherwise, it could lead to a few issues.

Celebrate their day with some activities

Put your apron and mittens down because now we’re talking about how to have fun.

Simply pick up their favorite toy and give it a twirl. Create a new game by looking up DIY toys and games for your pet to play! Take your pet to the local park or take them outside to run amuck. Replace their old toys with some brand new ones! Head to Bentley’s for a few amazing ones! Watch a movie! Make sure it has animals that are similar to your furry pal!

Celebrate your pet by celebrating their health

Did your pet get dirty from running around?

Bath them. Sure, they’ll hate it, but your nose will thank you. Buy some outfits and have them put on a fashion show. Give them a dental hygiene treat (dog and cat owners, Greenies is amazing!)

Now, if you’re a dog owner like me I have a few personal tips for you!

DOWNLOAD BringFido on Google Play or Apple Store

BringFido is an app that tells you if a public place is pet-friendly. By entering in your zip code, the app tells you what restaurants, hotels, events nearby, and even stores you can bring your dog to. Well, how about on National Pet’s Day you download Bring fido to find a nice restaurant for you and your pet to spend the day at! Download BringFido on the App Store or Google Play.

TREATS TO BUY FOR THEIR DAY

If your dog is anything like mine and cries in the car, then I have the perfect solution for you. On their day, head to Bentley’s Pet Stuff to get a “no-hide bone” for them. It’s easy to chew, healthy for them, and doesn’t hurt their teeth. This is the only bone I trust my dog with, and it’s the safest one I’ve come by so far.

For more information on Bentley’s Pet Stuff, visit their website: petstuff.com