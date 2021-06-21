Marilyn Manson Allegation Update #2

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Warning: Article contains descriptions of sexual abuse

Two more women have entered the battle against shock rocker Marilyn Manson as the heavy metal icon continues to battle sexual abuse, sexual assault, sexual misconduct, and human trafficking charges.

Ashley Walters, Manson’s former assistant filed a lawsuit against the musician on May 18 for sexual assault, battery and harassment. This was followed by more lawsuits from previous alleged victims, such as Esme Bianco, who demanded reparations in accordance with the seriousness of the situation. Alongside the lawsuits both alleged victims have also taken part in advocating for other women to come forward and speak up as this evolving issue becomes more and more prevalent in this day and age. The issue is one that centers around both honesty and integrity. It’s hard to determine which side is reliable as each person plays a significant role in this case. As this situation continues to progress, there is a lingering fear that these allegations could be credible and if found so in court, Manson’s lifelong and successful career as one America’s biggest shock rockers could come to a tragic and uneventful conclusion.

This story, combined with countless others that show the exemplified and haunting image of what has known to be the rockstar lifestyle, provides a deeper and more questionable outlook towards Manson. The stories of increasing drug abuse followed by Manson’s pitiful acts of self abuse both onstage and off along with morally questionable pranks of mischief doesn’t prove the artist to be this abusive sexual deviant. However it makes one question the artist’s motives at the time and whether or not they were intentional in nature. Public attention isn’t the worst part of the whole scenario as the musician has been labeled as one of rock’s most controversial figures as his relationship with the media had already sparked outrage ever since Manson’s rise to fame. From reading about his questionable actions towards himself, his bandmates and fans, I grasp another level of understanding, and I wonder if he truly is guilty for his many questionable actions towards women. I still value his music and the impact it has had on the genres of rock and metal music. However, from glimpsing and investigating his past activities that were integrated with prolonged use of mind-altering substances, I truly wouldn’t be surprised if Manson is responsible for these horrendous actions.

This abrupt and catastrophic state of affairs puts the rocker in a difficult scenario as the story continues to unfold and more alleged victims come out to voice their stories and speak their truth. Despite this, Manson continues to deny all charges brought against him, still believing that any and all sexual endeavors were consensual with like-minded partners. The rise in abuse cases has grown substantially since Evan Rachel Wood’s instagram post earlier this year as more grotesque and unappealing details centering around the allegations continues to spread. Despite Wood’s endeavor in shedding light on Manson’s alleged inappropriate encounters, Ashley Morgan Smithline was another victim in relation to the allegations through an emotionally charged interview with “People” magazine. Smithline had an open and humble experience with Manson at the start of their two year long relationship. That sadly ended when Smithline feared for her life and claimed that she survived a monster whose controversial and assertive attitude both onstage and off served as a driving force for intensified sexual submission. These are only still allegations to say the least but from watching Smithline’s interview, it sparked an array of emotion within me as I continue to ponder whether or not an influential character whose music has both impacted my life and the lives of others is truly the monster everyone claims Manson to be at this moment. Nothing can be claimed as adequate until Manson himself faces these allegations in court and a final decision is made.

According to Metal Hammer Magazine, Walters proclaims Manson treated her, “Like his property,” stating that, “The singer attempted to pin her on a bed to kiss her while also biting her ear and placing his head in her underwear.” This resulted in inappropriate requests for employee advancement along with claims that Manson went into “drug induced fits of rage” threatening Walters to please his friends in whatever they desired. Walter’s didn’t speak up regarding the abuse at the time due to Manson’s professional status in the entertainment industry. Through this Walter’s was offered an opportunity to become the director of photography in Manson’s music videos. Sadly enough though Walter’s also claimed that Manson would only let her be a part of the video if she appeared in it with nothing but her underwear and a nazi jacket. This request finally pushed the young model to her core and decided to speak out against Manson following the other abuse cases already made public.

Alongside Walters, another alleged victim of Manson’s abuse is his former girlfriend, “Jane Doe,” who filed a lawsuit on May 28. Doe, who has not been publicly named, feared for her life due to alleged acts that involved rape, physical abuse, manipulation and involurantary expsoure to degrading sexual acts. The lawsuit alleges Manson showed Doe a video depicting a fan being abused after a Marilyn Manson show at the Hollywood Bowl in 1996. In the video, called Groupie, the fan is allegedly forced to drink urine, is threatened with a gun, and may have been pistol-whipped,” according to Metal Hammer Magazine.

Even though the video was said to be false from an unknown source close to Manson, the story of his urination encounter is one that is quite prevalent and known to a variety of people. From reading his biography, “The Long Hard Road Out of Hell,” I remember the many stories of rockstar debauchery and excess that entered the shock rocker’s path to superstardom and influence. One of the tales was of Manson urinating on a female fan who requested the act for sexual satisfaction and arousal.

Manson also faces an arrest warrant by the New Hampshire Police Department for two counts of misdemeanor, simple assault from a situation that occured during his performance at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in 2019 as part of the “Hell Never Dies Tour.” The alleged situation consists of an unknown woman videographer who had been subcontracted to record the performance. As with so many of the allegations and cases against Manson involving assault of a sexual nature, this confrontation occurred when Manson reportedly kept spitting and shooting his snot towards the camerawoman. The camerawoman wasn’t the only one who witnessed Manson’s nauseating onstage activity as eyewitness fans came out to tell a similar tale. According to in-person fan accounts provided by Metal Hammer. “He was spitting everywhere, and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated. He noticed this and kept purposely spitting on her camera,” one attendee claims. “I think her final straw is that he got on the floor, got within 2-3 feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her, not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted so she stormed off, and he just laughed.”

Manson’s attorney Howard King had this to say in response, “It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply. This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.” Authorities in New Hampshire are still pushing to get in further contact with Manson as they continue to investigate the situation further. One thing to highlight for sure is that the future for Marilyn Manson does not look bright. With more accusations hitting social media along with multiple lawsuits and charges from various women who have accounts of sexual misconduct and physical abuse enacted by the singer.

The long hard road that the metal icon once walked upon now puts him on the destructive and disastrous path so many rock stars have found themselves on. Yet as more evidence of misconduct and abuse are shared, the allegations exceed the limitations of simple rock star partying combined with lustful excesses. Instead we get haunting descriptions that fuel concern for the well being of the alleged victims. From analyzing Manson from both his past and present, it is widely known that the singer has been associated with strange and often weird situations.

It can be concluded that Manson’s past has some questionable occurrences that create judgements towards his overall character that have affected relationships with both devoted fans and partners. Given everything we know about Manson, from what he’s told us in his own words and from what thousands of fans have witnessed given everything we know about Manson, from what he’s told us in his own words and from what thousands perceive him to be, I can understand the validity of many of the alleged scenarios of harassment. It is clear that Manson’s past was one that resulted in chaotic and destructive choices fueled by long nights of little sleep, outlandish and crazed partying, followed by extensive periods of prolonged and heavy drug and alcohol abuse. In understanding the singer’s provocative and arguable past the stories of constant abuse and emotional torment become clearer images of a possible reality that man will refuse to admit. Manson spent his career creating this fantasy image of being the antichrist superstar. If all these allegations prove true, that fantasy will become a terrible reality.

Additional information:

Ashley Morgan Smithline Interview:

