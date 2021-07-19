Manson Surrenders to Police

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Shock-rocker Brian Warner, aka Marilyn Manson, officially surrendered to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) following an arrest warrant for two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault and if convicted the artist could face a prison sentence along with a $2,000 fine. The warrant was in relation to a 2019 incident accusing Manson of spitting on a videographer who was taping a show at The Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The alleged assault was not sexual in nature, according to Gilford Police Chief Anthony Burpee, despite Manson currently facing multiple allegations of sexual abuse. The warrant was issued by the Gilford Police Department back in 2019 but was recently transferred to the LAPD to ensure faster processing.

Manson made no indication of submitting to authorities following the warrant’s initial release. According to CBS Boston, Manson’s agent and legal counsel were aware of the warrant for some time, but they made no effort to cooperate with New Hampshire authorities following the issue. Manson’s lawyer Howard King made a statement to Rolling Stone in response to this case “Manson likes to be “provocative on stage, especially in front of the camera” While also adding “The misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm,”

After the warrant was made known to the public, more than 300,000 Facebook comments and shares from his page, pressured the artist to address the outstanding warrant. Once Manson turned himself in he was appropriately processed by authorities, then released on bail. Upon being released, specific guidelines were instructed for the artist to follow that ordered his presence at any and all future court hearings while also having no interaction with the alleged victim of the assault.

The case is in further development along with an investigation into the numerous allegations of sexual assault proclaimed by multiple women. Officials have confirmed a court hearing for the alleged spitting incident will occur later this year in Laconia, N.H.

More on the story as it continues to develop.

Additional Info:

