Level up Summer Reading Program
June 19, 2021
Every summer libraries host summer reading programs for their community members. The more books and hours you read, the better chance you have of winning a prize. The only rule is read a book and be honest about it. The Indian Prairie Library, located in Darien is hosting a 21st century reading program.
Angela Patton-Burrell entered her son, Ashton Cole, into the summer reading program. She entered him to keep him actively using his brain.
“Getting out of school, I feel like Ashton forgets everything he learned because he’s outside playing all the time.” Patton-Burrell explains, “So, putting him in a reading program kind of helps keep his brain exercising while he waits for school to kick up again.”
Patton-Burrell believes that a summer program is beneficial and crucial for kids, because it keeps them learning.
“He’s a very active person,” she said. “If he doesn’t read every year, not just for school, his brain will sort of shut down in relaxation, which will make it harder to regenerate when school opens up. This really helps him stay on top of it without losing his summer.”
However, Patton-Burrell worries Ashton will enjoy the games more than the reading like most kids would.
“He doesn’t love to read; he barely tolerates it,” she said. Telling him that he can do activities and play a game to earn points is a good and bad thing. It’s good because this allows him to still have fun over summer and not make it feel like school is all year long. But, it’s bad because he’ll want to focus on the games and activities rather than the reading. So, by making him read first and finish his goals then letting him play the online games he’ll still reach his educational goal and still have a good summer.”
Level Up
June 1 to 31, the Indian Prairie Public Library is calling kids, teens and adults to get active over the summer. Not just to read a book, but to level up and go outside. There are eight levels and each has three categories under them.
- Stellar means connecting with someone you care about
Level 1: Text or Call
Level 2: Write a letter
Level 3: Schedule a visit anywhere
- Hall of Fame means going out and playing.
Level 1: Go for a walk
Level 2: Try running, roller skating or another solo sport.
Level 3: Play a sport with a partner or team.
- Onward, means trying something new
Level 1: Learn about a new food or dish
Level 2: Order a dish at a new restaurant
Level 3: Try making a new recipe
- Take a bow means tidying up.
Level 1: Organize a closet, cupboard or drawer.
Level 2: Straighten an entire room
Level 3: Get involved in a community clean-up project
- All good, means looking at it through a new lens.
Level 1: Take a selfie
Level 2: Take pictures of places and things that are meaningful to you
Level 3: Do a photoshoot with someone you love
- Nice one, means challenging yourself, or even a friend, with a puzzle.
Level 1: 100 pieces or less
Level 2: 500 pieces
Level 3: 1000 pieces
- Wow, means doing it for someone else
Level 1: Learn more about an organization that interests you
Level 2: Donate time or money to make a difference
Level 3: Volunteer for a good cause
- Page turner, means pushing yourself to reach your reading goal.
Level 1: 100 pages or less
Level 2: 500 pages
Level 3: 1000 pages
During this program, you get a calendar with all the levels listed on it. With the calendar, participants color the days they have read, list the books and set a reading goal.
At the bottom of the calendar, there is a form that participants must fill out and turn in. The three questions include: How many books have you read? How many activities you participated in? How many days have you read?
The form can be submitted in person or online. The website includes games and ways to earn numerous prizes. To learn more or enter the reading program, visit: ippl.beanstack.com
Indian Prairie Library is also calling adults to join with programs to keep everyone entertained for the summer. Visit summer.ippl.info for the entire list of programs.
The website lists all the programs that adults, teens and family members can sign up to attend. You just have to register for a spot, but hurry they’re going quick!
Check out the summer reading program for your library.
Addison Public Library – addisonlibrary.org/summer-reading
Bartlett – bartlettlibrary.readsquared.com
Bloomingdale Public Library – mybpl.org/srp
Carol Stream Public Library – cslibrary.org/camphiawatha
Clarendon Hills Public Library – clarendonhillslibrary.org/library-news/227-summer-reading-challenge-2021-colors
Indian Prairie Public Library – ippl.beanstack.com
Elmhurst Public Library – elmlib.org/summer
Fox Valley Public Library – frvpld.info/welcome-2021-summer-reading-challenge
Glen Ellyn Public Library – gepl.beanstack.org
Glenside Public Library District – glensidepld.beanstack.org
Hinsdale Public Library – hinsdalelibrary.info/src
Itasca Community Library – itascalibrary.org/src/
Lisle Library District – lislelibrary.org/programs/summer-read-2021
Lombard (Helen Plum Library) – helenplum.beanstack.org
Naperville Public Library – napervillelib.beanstack.org
Oak Brook Public Library – oak-brook.org/109/Oak-Brook-Public-Library
Roselle Public Library District – rosellepld.org/summer_reading_2021.php
Villa Park Public Library – vppl.info/summer-reading-program-2021
Warrenville Public Library District – warrenville.com/summer-reading
West Chicago Public Library – wcpld.info/reading-colors-your-world-2021
Westmont Public Library – westmontlibrary.org/summerlearning
Wheaton Public Library – wheatonlibrary.org/content/summer-reading-challenge
Winfield Library – winfieldlibrary.readsquared.com
Wood Dale Public Library – wooddalelibrary.org
Woodridge Public Library – woodridgelibrary.readsquared.com
