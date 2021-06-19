Level+up+Summer+Reading+Program

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Every summer libraries host summer reading programs for their community members. The more books and hours you read, the better chance you have of winning a prize. The only rule is read a book and be honest about it. The Indian Prairie Library, located in Darien is hosting a 21st century reading program.

Angela Patton-Burrell entered her son, Ashton Cole, into the summer reading program. She entered him to keep him actively using his brain.

“Getting out of school, I feel like Ashton forgets everything he learned because he’s outside playing all the time.” Patton-Burrell explains, “So, putting him in a reading program kind of helps keep his brain exercising while he waits for school to kick up again.”

Patton-Burrell believes that a summer program is beneficial and crucial for kids, because it keeps them learning.

“He’s a very active person,” she said. “If he doesn’t read every year, not just for school, his brain will sort of shut down in relaxation, which will make it harder to regenerate when school opens up. This really helps him stay on top of it without losing his summer.”

However, Patton-Burrell worries Ashton will enjoy the games more than the reading like most kids would.

“He doesn’t love to read; he barely tolerates it,” she said. Telling him that he can do activities and play a game to earn points is a good and bad thing. It’s good because this allows him to still have fun over summer and not make it feel like school is all year long. But, it’s bad because he’ll want to focus on the games and activities rather than the reading. So, by making him read first and finish his goals then letting him play the online games he’ll still reach his educational goal and still have a good summer.”

Level Up

June 1 to 31, the Indian Prairie Public Library is calling kids, teens and adults to get active over the summer. Not just to read a book, but to level up and go outside. There are eight levels and each has three categories under them.

Stellar means connecting with someone you care about

Level 1: Text or Call

Level 2: Write a letter

Level 3: Schedule a visit anywhere

Hall of Fame means going out and playing.

Level 1: Go for a walk

Level 2: Try running, roller skating or another solo sport.

Level 3: Play a sport with a partner or team.

Onward, means trying something new

Level 1: Learn about a new food or dish

Level 2: Order a dish at a new restaurant

Level 3: Try making a new recipe

Take a bow means tidying up.

Level 1: Organize a closet, cupboard or drawer.

Level 2: Straighten an entire room

Level 3: Get involved in a community clean-up project

All good , means looking at it through a new lens.

Level 1: Take a selfie

Level 2: Take pictures of places and things that are meaningful to you

Level 3: Do a photoshoot with someone you love

Nice one, means challenging yourself, or even a friend, with a puzzle.

Level 1: 100 pieces or less

Level 2: 500 pieces

Level 3: 1000 pieces

Wow, means doing it for someone else

Level 1: Learn more about an organization that interests you

Level 2: Donate time or money to make a difference

Level 3: Volunteer for a good cause

Page turner, means pushing yourself to reach your reading goal.

Level 1: 100 pages or less

Level 2: 500 pages

Level 3: 1000 pages

During this program, you get a calendar with all the levels listed on it. With the calendar, participants color the days they have read, list the books and set a reading goal.

At the bottom of the calendar, there is a form that participants must fill out and turn in. The three questions include: How many books have you read? How many activities you participated in? How many days have you read?

The form can be submitted in person or online. The website includes games and ways to earn numerous prizes. To learn more or enter the reading program, visit: ippl.beanstack.com

Indian Prairie Library is also calling adults to join with programs to keep everyone entertained for the summer. Visit summer.ippl.info for the entire list of programs.

The website lists all the programs that adults, teens and family members can sign up to attend. You just have to register for a spot, but hurry they’re going quick!

Check out the summer reading program for your library.

