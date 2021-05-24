Immerse yourself into Van Gogh’s captivating work

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Now is your chance to experience the month-long sell out of Vincent Van Gogh’s immersive exhibit in the heart of Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood. Just a street across from the Chicago History Museum, Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Chicago brings a whole new aspect of history to the city.

With tickets ranging from $39.99 to $399 for an exclusive date night package, the experience is priceless. The interactive motions stretching from wall to wall, room to room, ceiling to floor, bring Van Gogh’s masterpieces to life in a whole new way. The producers interconnected each piece with the next by zooming in on a single, molecular-sized color of the piece previously shown. The hour-long show incorporated all of his known artwork synchronized with a classic musical score to take its audience back in time, feeling like they are right there with Van Gogh.

The exhilaration of the exhibit is unmatched and flew upon me the second I entered the first room. As an avid art- goer, this experience was like nothing I had ever attended before. For the most part, an artist’s featured work is displayed in a two-dimensional, conventional presentation. The live footage and its transitional elements truly did make it an experience like no other.

As of now, the exhibit will be featured through November 2021, and tickets can be purchased online. There are different purchase options, appealing to a variety of audiences. The basic admissions tickets feature the hour-long show, while the premium tickets also include a limited-edition poster and cushion rental to sit on during the show. The VIP tickets offer general admission along with line bypass, a limited edition poster, a special-edition laminate, and a cushion to take home.

Additionally, Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Chicago works with The Drake, 21C Museum Hotel and Flowers for Dreams Chicago to offer its customers a date-night experience. The most purchased date night experience, totaling $199, provides private access to the exhibit’s Juliet balcony, champagne, flowers and chocolates. The premium date-night package is a $399 deal, granting two options for an overnight stay at Chicago’s 21C or The Drake. Along with the other items offered in the basic date-night package, this one also includes all-inclusive paid transportation to and from the exhibit and hotel.

Fully embracing the creative environment, yoga-lovers can participate in a 35-minute long session right in the core of the exhibit, priced at $54.99 in partnership with CorePower Yoga.

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Chicago is an unmatched experience, unlike anything of its kind but is not here to stay – grab your tickets here while you can.