How+to+celebrate+Memorial+Day

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Memorial Day is today and it is predicted to be one of the biggest holidays celebrated since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, most people don’t know how to celebrate. In high school, we were excited to leave school early or not even have school that day. However, when you grow up you start to question why you got the day off. The reason was because Memorial Day is a holiday that celebrates our brave and fallen soldiers in the military. Here’s a few things to do this Monday to celebrate properly.

Go to a Memorial Day Parade

There are multiple parades happening Memorial Day, but here’s two!

The City Wide Memorial Day Parade in Wood Dale, IL.

The Memorial Parade in Chicago

For more information regarding the parades or Memorial Day events, please take a look at the Chicago Tribune.

Play a patriotic song or movie

Patriotic songs

Color Me America by Dolly Parton

Born In the USA by Bruce Springsteen

God Bless America Again by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty

Learn more about the top 32 Memorial Day songs!

Patriotic movies

2004, National treasure

1989, Glory

1995, The Tuskegee Airmen

1983, The Right Stuff

1994, Forrest Gump

For more movies, click here to see the top 32 memorial day movies:

Make a care package for soldiers

You can add numerous items in the box for a soldier to put a smile on their face.

Snacks: Protein bars, granola bars, nuts, trail mix, cheese crackers and gum.

Food items: Ramen, instant mac and cheese, tuna, peanut butter, jelly and bread.

Drinks: Flavored water, monster energy drink, v8 and Gatorade.

Toiletries: Toothbrush, toothpaste, razors, shampoo, mouthwash, wipes, pain relievers, feminine hygiene products, lotion, and sunscreen.

Entertainment: Books, magazines, board games, playing cards, and journals

Use troopster.org to assist with sending a care package, or assist with donations.

DIY Red, White, and Blue decor

Pinterest is an all time classic when it comes to doing a project. However, Good Housekeeping has 20 ideas listed to help your creativity.

Tie a red, white and blue bow on a chair.

Tie a bow on your utensils.

Create an American flag wreath.

Make a striped vase

Learn more.

Go on a picnic

There are many beautiful places to go with the family to have a picnic in.

Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, located in Lemont, is a beautiful spot to bring the entire family. Taking the path up and down a hill to arrive at the beautiful waterfall. You can put a red, white and blue blanket down. Have a nice meal with the family while watching and listening to the relaxing sounds of the water falling.

Willow Springs Woods, located in Willow Springs, is a highly rated picnic ground. Along with Whalon Lake in Naperville.

Have a BBQ

Have a nice family barbecuing with the family. Have a nice celebration with the DIY decorations you created. The basic Memorial Day dishes consist of cheeseburgers, corn on the cob, potato salad and chicken.