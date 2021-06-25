Happy Pride Month!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Pride is the promotion of self-love, dignity, and equality towards LGBTQ+ people.. Pride Month is an annual celebration to commemorate the series of the Stonewall Riots of 1969. According to Wikipedia, the Stonewall riots were a series of spontaneous demonstrations by members of the gay community in response to a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City. As a memorial for the event, Pride events are hosted during this month to recognize the impact the LGBTQ+ community has on the world.

Pride Month is known for having incredible parties and parades to celebrate, which are mainly celebrated at the end of the month. Here are a few:

Pride in the park

Hosted on Saturday, June 27 at 3 p.m. It ends on Sunday, June 27th at 10 p.m. in Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St. in Chicago

Cheryl Rodey live, Pride at Dry City Brew Works

Hosted on Sunday, June 27 at 2 p.m. at Dry City Brew Works, 120 N. Main St. in Wheaton.

Pride without Prejudice

Hosted on Sunday, June 27th at 12-5 p.m. In downtown Chicago, 310 S. Federal St.

Not every store or restaurant fully supports the community. Here are a few that do:

Old Navy

Old Navy is a full pride supporter. They sell pride merchandise and are not prejudiced against anyone.

Torrid

Torrid is not only one of the most popular stores for plus-size outfits, but it’s one of the top stores to support pride. Their pride collection is available and absolutely incredible for anyone.

Michaels

Michaels is the most popular craft shop due to its variety of objects, which includes their pride collection and pride craft options.

Reebok

Reebok is a hot-selling shoe company that fully supports the pride community by selling the new pride collection shoes.

Target

Target is a complete supporter of pride, and their collection goes from bras to shoes.

Restaurants that support pride:

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is a highly-rated pride supporter. They are one of the most progressive restaurants when it comes to the pride community.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is owned by Darden Restaurants, which makes them one of the best restaurants for LGBTQ+ people. Darden restaurants strive to be equal, and not prejudice towards anyone.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is one of the biggest international fast food places, one reason being that they completely support pride. Equality is what McDonald’s stands for.

They’re many stores that are queer-owned and created. Based on autostraddle.com, there are 36 queer-owned businesses that need some love. Here are10 to get you started:

Autostraddle Flavnt A tribe called Queer HumanKind Swimwear DfrntPigeon Bianca Designs on Etsy Gaysian on Etsy Two Minds Press LockWood51 Sabor a Libertad

For more, please visit the website www.autostraddle.com/23-queer-owned-stores-thatll-meet-your-lgbt-pride-t-shirt-needs-keep-it-in-the-family-382557/

According to indiewire.com, there’s 50 fan-favorite celebrities who are open about their sexualities. Here’s 10:

Kristen Stewart Tessa Thompson Elliot Page Janelle Monae Sarah Paulson Ezra Miller Kate McKinnon Tituss Burgess Luke Evans Lena Waithe

For more, please click the website. www.indiewire.com/gallery/gay-actors-lesbian-actresses-lgbt-queer-trans/black-panther-film-premiere-arrivals-los-angeles-usa-29-jan-2018-22/