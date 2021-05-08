COVID-19 Friendly events for Mother’s Day

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sunday, May 9th is Mother’s Day and COVID-19 will not stop the celebration of honorable mothers. Based on the History.com article, the ancient Greeks and Romans held festivals to honor the mother goddesses Rhea, the wife of Cronus and mother of many gods. Along with Cybele, the mistress of wild nature and goddess of fertility. However, a modernized name and celebration was “Mothering Sunday,” given by the Christians.

Given the time, Mothering Sunday became a traditional day where children would give their mothers flowers or candy. Eventually, between the 1930s and 1940s Mothering Sunday turned into a worldwide holiday to celebrate mothers everywhere. Now, on the second Sunday in May, we dedicate the day to celebrating mothers. Here are a few ideas for celebrating your incredible mother:

VISIT YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Lumes Brunch Cafe in Willowbrook is an incredible restaurant to attend. My personal favorite meal is the Suzette pancake combo. The pancakes come with strawberry, cream cheese, and mascarpone added on top. You can add bacon or sausage to the side. Along with eggs or hash browns. They do not have a Mother’s Day special, but your mother will feel special after you take her there.

For breakfast or lunch, Cafe Calbay located in LaGrange is an incredible restaurant to check out. The environment is classic 1950s themed, the workers are kind and the food is impeccable. From their burgers to their milkshakes, Cafe Calbay is by far one of the greatest restaurants. Cafe Calbay has a Mother’s Day special. The special includes a California eggs benedict with Canadian bacon added and it comes with a rich Nutella dish to surprise your mother with.

For dinner, try a classic restaurant like Olive Garden. The food has excellent quality and quantity in one dish. The chicken alfredo is a personal favorite of mine due to the rich creamy alfredo sauce and the perfectly tender chicken added inside. The Mother’s Days special is a Ready-To-Bake-Bundle that can serve up to 12 guests. However, this special is set to begin on May 11 and end on May 13th.

ACTIVITIES TO DO

If you’re looking for a small thing to do while waiting for lunch, head to Oakbrook Mall, Woodfield Mall or Fox Valley Mall. Oakbrook Mall is located in Oakbrook and is a beautiful indoor and outdoor mall. You can head there to take your incredible mother shopping or even to watch a movie. Woodfield Mall, located in Schaumburg, IL, is the largest mall in the Chicagoland area, it has almost 300 stores, restaurants and specialty stores. Lastly, Fox Valley Mall, located in Aurora, is another large store that has around 120 stores inside of it. If your mother enjoys dinosaurs, Fox Valley Mall is the perfect place to take them. They are officially opening the Dinosaur Safari in the mall on May 7th. Tickets are available today on their website!

www.dinosafari.com

You can also head to the bowling alley to challenge your mother in a competition to see who’s better. Bowlero located in Woodridge has bowling, laser tag, arcade games, and food all in the same location.

You can also head to the Chicago beach for a nice casual picnic with your mother or your entire family. Brookfield Zoo is open again! You can bring your mother and the whole family to meet their new baby otter!

COD graduate Manon Thompson says that she is heading to Gia Mia located in Downers Grove, for Mother’s Day rather than her usual breakfast in bed meal.

Along with Breakfast in bed, Thompson says that she would normally celebrate by “Probably going out and doing an actual activity,” Thompson says. “But with COVID it’s a bit more difficult we might still go to The Morton Arboretum, but it kind of depends. My mom recently had some medical issues where she’s been doing some surgeries and stuff so we’ve had to do a little bit more of a low-key time.“

Along with having the perfect day planned, you need the perfect gift as well. Thompson states that you can “Never go wrong with a very nice foot scrub or a nice like lotion because you’re telling your mom that you want them to take care of themselves. You can also pair that with candy, or with a book that they’ve been wanting to read. Basically just showing that you care about them and you love them.”

For more information regarding the history of Mother’s day, check out the link!

www.history.com/topics/holidays/mothers-day

Website and address for Lumes and Cafe Calbay:

Lumes: 900 Plainfield Rd, Willowbrook, IL 60527

https://www.lumespancakehouse.com/

Cafe Calbay: 24 W Burlington Ave, La Grange, IL 60525

https://www.cafecalbay.com/