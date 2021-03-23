COD’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie Is…

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is a mission for Girl Scouts to build courage, confidence, and character as an entrepreneur. Girl Scouts range from 5-18 years old (Girls who are five years old must be eligible for kindergarten; girls who are 18 years old must be enrolled in high school). The Scouts will stop selling cookies on April 3.

A Girl Scout Cookie Survey was posted on The Courier’s Newsletter from March 9 to March 19. The Results are final!

What is COD’s top cookie?

100% of the money collected from each transaction goes back to the Girl Scouts such as subsidizing the registration cost and supporting the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, which includes programming and events and providing grants to girls with financial barriers.

Although there are Girl Scout copycat cookies, many students who took the survey expressed their support of the Girl Scouts because it trains young girls to have useful life skills, gain confidence and discover their leadership skills.

Girl Scouts is collaborating with Grubhub, and Girl Scout cookies are available in select markets for same-day pickup and delivery.

To find cookie booths in your area or order cookies online:

https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/all-about-cookies/How-to-Buy.html

For more information on volunteer opportunities visit:

https://www.girlscoutsgcnwi.org/en/about-girl-scouts/join.html

