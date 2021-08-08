Cancelled+Celebrities+of+the+year

Reading Time: 4 minutes

We’ve learned many times over the years that celebrities can be counted on to say and do some really deplorable things. Thanks to a new generation of people the word “canceled” has begun to turn into a serious action. Once a celebrity is canceled it’s pretty hard to come back from it. Being canceled can damage a star’s reputation and their social media reach. There are numerous celebrities who should be on this list, but here are 10 to start off.

Based on an article written by Karan Simao, on thethings.com, here are ten celebrities who were canceled in 2020.

Ellen DeGeneres There are more than a dozen rumors stating that Ellen is a horrible boss and a bully. Numerous celebrities state that Ellen has bad energy, while her employees say that the environment DeGeneres has created is extremely toxic and cold. “She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show,” a source told the Daily Mail. “The truth is she knew what was going on, it’s her show. The buck stops with her. She can blame every executive under the sun – but Ellen is ultimately the one to blame.”

Shane Dawson Dawson is a famous YouTuber whose platform is based on polemics. And he finally got canceled thanks to it. Fans began his cancelation because of his long feud with fellow YouTube and Tik Tok stars, James Charles and Tati Westbrook. Fans believed he was acting childish and taking the comments too far. However, this was not what sent fans over the edge. The final straw happened when numerous videos surfaced of him making inappropriate jokes regarding Willow Smith, when she was 11, creating pure tension and discomfort for his fans along with Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith.

Lea Michele According to her co-star of Glee Samantha Ware, Michele was a real-life mean girl who made everyone’s life a living hell. “I knew from day one when I attempted to introduce myself. There was nothing gradual about it,” Ware tells Variety in an interview released Thursday. “As soon as she decided that she didn’t like me, it was very evident.” Ware claims that things were constantly getting worse as production of Glee continued. Numerous stars spoke up to agree with Ware about how mean and abusive Michele really is. Losing contracts and jobs weren’t enough, fans canceled her and moved on.

Lana Del Rey No one likes criticism, especially not Lana Del Rey. When there was speculation that Del Rey’s music was not empowering towards women, she did not handle this appropriately. Rather than letting the comments go, she decided to go on Instagram and name other artists that don’t empower women, including Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Kehlani, Cardi B, Doja Cat and Ariana Grande. Many took offense to this and began calling her childish, as well as racist because of the many black singers she listed. Del Rey claims she is not racist, but the fans have decided to create the hashtag #lanadelracist and canceled her.

Doja Cat Doja Cat has been accused of racism numerous times in regard to her music and social media comments, with fans creating the hashtag #dojacatisoverparty on Twitter this year. In May, Doja surfaced to say that she is not racist and wants to remind people that she is a black woman. But that wasn’t enough to save her from being canceled.

Vanessa Hudgens Hudgens, being a gigantic Coachella fan, was not excited to hear about the music festival’s cancelation because of Covid-19. Venting her frustrations, she went on Instagram to say, “Even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible… but inevitable?” She quickly apologized for it, but the fans did not take this lightly and canceled Hudgens.

J.K Rowling The best-selling author has been accused of being transphobic on several occasions because of numerous posts on Twitter. “People who menstruate. I’m sure they’re used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling tweeted Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, and Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasly, have spoken about how much they disagree with the author.

Sebastion Stan Sebastion Stan, best known for his role as the Winter Soldier, was sadly canceled because of something his girlfriend did. She and her friend took a photo of the two dressed as geishas with the caption, “Asian Night.” Fans began to grow angry because Stan did not comment saying this is cultural appropriation. Stan also started blocking people who posted the story, which helped create the hashtag #sebastionstanisoverparty.

Jimmy Fallon Jimmy Fallon is one of the most popular and diplomatic talk show hosts on television today. Seeing him being canceled is a hard thing to believe. However, it happened for a fair reason. During a Saturday Night Live show in 2000, he put a black face on and impersonated Chris Rock. The hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty was soon created to cancel him. Fallon, however, did not give himself a break and did apologize about the video on Twitter. “In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

Demi Lovato Singer and actress Demi Lovato has been canceled numerous times to the point where no one can keep up. Fans canceled Lovato because of a rumor that she created a fake Instagram account to specifically bully Selena Gomez. Lovato went on air to speak out about cancel culture. “I’ve been canceled so many times that I can’t even count.” However, fans quickly laughed it off and hit the resubscribe button on Lovato.



