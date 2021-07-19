A+Stimulating+Summer+Plan

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Summer is nearly over, and that means going back to school for most people. Typically during the summer, we shut the brain down to relax and refresh ourselves. Flipping the switch from relaxed to brainiac is harder than one would think, but there are plenty of things to do to keep your brain stimulated while still having fun this summer. Here are just a few suggestions:

Frida Kahlo Timeless Exhibition:

The Frida Kahlo Timeless Exhibition is located in the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage. It runs until Sept. 6. The Frida Kahlo museum of art is a timeless exhibit that brings Frida’s art to life. The art show hosts some of Frida Kahlo’s masterpieces.

Museums:

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art (1220 Kensington Road, Oak Brook, Ill. 60523) The Lizzadro Museum specializes in fine jade, gemstones, and mineral carvings. If you’re interested in rocks and minerals, the Lizzadro Museum is the perfect place to attend. You do not need reservations, but for tickets go to the website. www.lizzadromuseum.org

DuPage Children’s Museum (301 N. Washington St., Naperville, Ill. 60540) DuPage Children’s Museum is a local museum that allows kids to learn and play. For tickets, you can go to the website here, www.dupagechildrens.org

Field Museum (1400 S. Lake Shore Dr., Chicago, 60605) The Field Museum is a popular Chicago museum. The museum is known for its natural history with displays such as dinosaurs, mammoths, and ancient history. For tickets, you can go to the website here, www.fieldmuseum.org

Shedd Aquarium (1200 S. Lake Shore Dr., Chicago, 60605) The Shedd Aquarium is an indoor aquarium that hosts sea creatures in a large exhibit for people to study and observe. For tickets, you can go to the website here, www.sheddaquarium.org

Art Institute (111 S Michigan Ave., Chicago, 60603) The Art Institute of Chicago is a popular museum that hosts beautiful and extraordinary art. For tickets you can go to the website here, www.artic.edu

Museum of Science and Industry (5700 S. Lake Shore Drive., Chicago, 60637) The Museum of Science and Industry brings science to life. They are currently hosting the Marvel: Universe of Superheroes up until Oct. 24. www.msichicago.org

Chicago Children’s Museum 700 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, 60611 This museum is located in Navy Pier, and it allows children and families to enjoy the adventures of the museum. www.chicagochildrensmuseum.org

Blackberry Farm 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora, Ill. 60506 Blackberry Farm is technically a historical landmark. The farm has many recreational museums located at the farm, along with a carousel and pony rides. www.blackberryfarm.info

Activities: