A Dog’s Summer Plan

Dogs are bored and they need to have fun too. Some dogs will shy away from being outside for too long because of the heat,which is fine because there are numerous places and activities you can do with your dog over the summer. Here’s a few ideas for you and your buddy to do:

Shopping

Wet Nose (3041 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523)

Pet supply store that’ll make you and your pet feel luxurious.

Two Bostons (535 Village Center Dr, Burr Ridge, IL 60527)

Two Bostons is a luxurious pet supply store with affordable prices.

Barnes and Noble

A dog-friendly store that wants to see your pet comfortable. They’re not allowed in the cafe area, but they are allowed by the books. It’ll be smart to call first to check.

Old Navy

Much like Gap, Old Navy allows pets to come stop by to be fashionable. Make sure to call your local store to check first!

Nordstrom

One of the top clothing stores that allows pets to come stop in to be fashionable as well.

Restaurants

Dairy Queen

Though they don’t not allow dogs inside the building, they do allow them to sit outside and have a free cone! Always good to call ahead.

Starbucks

They’re famous for their Puppuccinos. Most Starbucks have outdoor seating for your pup to enjoy their treat.

Dunkin’

While dogs are not allowed in doors, they are welcomed. If you ask for a Puppuccino, they’ll give you a small bowl of whipped cream for your pal.

Shake Shack (1950 Spring Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523)

Which is incredible due to the fact that Shake Shack is pet-friendly and every location has a dog friendly menu to offer.

If you call your local restaurant and ask if they have an outdoor seating area, they may allow your pet to join you.

For more restaurants to take your furry pal, vist k9ofmine.com/dog-friendly-restaurant-chains

Games/Activities

Play Hide & Seek

It’ll take a while to teach your pal how to play hide-and-seek. While you may believe it’ll be easy, they may not understand it the first few times. One way to teach them how to play is for you to hide and scream come find me. After they show up near you, you’ll have to pop up and say boo to get them in the pouncing position. After a while, you can add counting to it, or even letting them hide.

Buy a Pool

Petco, PetSmart and Walmart are selling small dog pools for around $9.99 and up. If you do not have a hose, buy a few jugs of water and fill it up!

Tic-Tac-Toe

One of the easiest and most fun games that you can play with your dog. Write the lines and put small treat bites on the paper for your pal to grab one-by-one.

Tug of War

Tug of War is always a classic game, but it’s still a fun one. Grab a Kong toy and play Tug of War to see who wins.

Classic Fetch!

Fetch is one of the most famous games to play with your pal. Go to the dog park, or outside and play fetch with a ball or frisbee.

Walking Paths

Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve

It’s got a beautiful long trail that you can walk your dog on and even have a picnic at.

Whalon Lake Dog Park (480 Royce Rd, Naperville, IL 60565)

A highly rated dog park that allows dogs to feel free.

Oldfield Oaks Dog Park

This dog park is highly rated and waiting for your pal to visit it.

Spring Ave Dog Park (185 Spring Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137)

is a fenced dog park that is highly rated and open.

Random Suggestions

Happy Dog Barkery located 5118 Main St, Downers Grove, IL 60515

This beloved bakery makes dog friendly treats, cookies and clothing for your pal.

Bentley’s Pet Stuff

A pet supply store that loves your pet almost as much as you do.

PetSmart

A fun place to take your pal shopping. They can pick out their beds, or their treats. They can even meet some little fur pals, like hamsters, mice, or turtles.

Hanson Horse Ranch (15W431 E 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL 60527)

Like many horse ranches, they allow dogs to stop by to meet horses or chase roosters around.

Dogtopia Downers Grove (909 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515)

A doggie daycare that has numerous things to do for your pal. They have a pool for dogs, spa and rest areas for your pal. Their spa is one of the most popular things at Dogtopia, due to the modernized tools they use. They have multiple safe, dry toolings that’ll help create a less anxious environment for your buddy. You will, however, have to set up a meet-and-greet to become a Dogtopia family member. For more information, visit dogtopia.com/downers-grove.