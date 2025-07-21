DuPage Forest Preserves Can Help You Relax and Enjoy Life

If you ever feel like you are stressed out by the chaos of life, DuPage County’s forest preserves are a great place to relax and just enjoy yourself in peace. Many of them have extra activities like archery, fishing and having campfires with friends. Here are a few you should check out!

Blackwell

Located off Route 56/Butterfield Road in Warrenville, it is one of the larger forest preserves with a lot of activities to enjoy, such as picnic areas and lakes to fish and boat on, which include some new vending machines that sell bait in case you forget it at home. There is also an archery range open to the public, though you do need a permit to use it. If you just want to walk, there are many trails to walk on and appreciate the many wildflowers and trees. There is also a hiking trail up Mount Hoy, the largest hill in the preserve, which is a good place to get some exercise.

West DuPage Woods (West Chicago)

Located off Route 59 in West Chicago, it is one of the least known parts of the preservation system. Yet despite that, it still has some things the others don’t, like the feeling of being in a forest due to the lack of man-made objects and buildings. It feels like being in “pure nature” away from the stress of society. It can also be a bit hard to spot because the entrance isn’t very large, being only a sign by the road with no formal entrance zone. There are also some unique biomes and wildflowers that can only be found in the West Chicago part of the preserve.

Herrick Lake

Located off Butterfield Road and near Wheaton Warrenville South High School, Herrick Lake can either be accessed by car or walking. Blackwell, the nearby St. James Farm and Danada Forest Preserves all have paths that lead to Herrick Lake. Herrick Lake, like other forest preserves, has a good amount to offer, like fishing, picnic areas and pits for campfires with free firewood prepared for visitors to use on short notice.

DuPage County – Hidden Lake

Located off Route 53 and across from a Walmart in Downers Grove, Hidden Lake, at its entrance, is an open plain and a large lake that has a trail circling around it. Like Herrick Lake and Blackwell, there is fishing, boating and places to have a picnic. But if you adventure towards the right from the entrance, there is a trail that goes across a bridge that leads to a different part of the preserve, where, like the name suggests, there is a hidden lake with a path that goes around it. However, it is recommended not to go swimming in the lake itself. On the way to the hidden lake, there is a dirt path that lets you explore deeper into the forest.

Overall, this summer, there are a lot of forest preserves to visit as a way to unwind from busy life and get some exercise either by yourself or with a friend. Have fun, and always remember to be respectful to the natural ecosystem that we are all connected to.