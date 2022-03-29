Bookwish | PLR

Ruth Goring (1999) “Bookwish,” The Prairie Light Review: Vol. 20 : No. 1

I wish you liked to read.

I wish you came home bulging

with thoughts, sentences dangling

& looped about you like vines,

your mind mossy & fragrant

with phrases.

You would read to me,

your voice riding each story’s weather:

throaty & dark, shrill,

tentative, serene, or scuttling

like a rat.

I would forget the best stories

so you could read them again.

Sometimes we would crv,

pierced by word-knives, delivered

into rooms without windows,

clutching each other, appalled.

Having traversed a vast

topography of pages,

we would close the book,

cook real food, pour juice or wine,

& eat with the relieved & thankful air

of travelers who have

come upon their Rivendell.