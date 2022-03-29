Bookwish | PLR
March 29, 2022
Ruth Goring (1999) “Bookwish,” The Prairie Light Review: Vol. 20 : No. 1
I wish you liked to read.
I wish you came home bulging
with thoughts, sentences dangling
& looped about you like vines,
your mind mossy & fragrant
with phrases.
You would read to me,
your voice riding each story’s weather:
throaty & dark, shrill,
tentative, serene, or scuttling
like a rat.
I would forget the best stories
so you could read them again.
Sometimes we would crv,
pierced by word-knives, delivered
into rooms without windows,
clutching each other, appalled.
Having traversed a vast
topography of pages,
we would close the book,
cook real food, pour juice or wine,
& eat with the relieved & thankful air
of travelers who have
come upon their Rivendell.