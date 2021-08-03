The Silver Lining – Fans dissect the Marilyn Manson accusations
August 3, 2021
In the final episode of The Silver Lining, the crew talk to coworker and music enthusiast Cody Wagner. They discuss the controversy behind the allegations against Marilyn Manson.
To watch, click the video above. Or, check it out on YouTube.
Well, 1st time listener. After 15 Minutes of good reminiscing, the Manson topic then begins. MUCH to say of course on this, but lemme not go to the obvious. 1) research Pablo Vagaro Likely spelled his last name wrong. Singer accused of murder for the Cecile Hotel. Proven case of how innocentuntilprovenguilty doesn’t apply when there’s abundance of suspicious evidence. Until he could prove his innocence, he was going down. His life career, OVER. His life, almost lost from mental breakdown. Media plays a HUGE factor in these accusations and there shouldn’t be anything going public other then said, ” there’s an open case on Manson. Please come forward to police, signed with a privacy statement. This way, no stories could be fabricated, nor careers in question. That said,…. 2) MeTooMovement had good intentions however it’s turned into a circus. They’re actually reaching out to people personally with tactics of getting women to say they were assaulted by Manson. His red head “ex” has spoken up about this, and she ISN’T the only one. They try to use coercion and twist the stories. Research on that. 3) If your podcast became bigger than Howard Stern and many women accused you guys of sexual assault, should public assume it MUST be true? Remember, Mansons billions of fans… It doesn’t add up to a ratio of ANY of THEIR accusations to be FACTUAL.. So to say well, they can’t all be lying….. YES… They can. FACT is that there are plenty vendetta seeking women, money fame hungry, and ALOT of these accusers are infact friends with or friend of friend. Research Phoenix Act names, relationships to Amber Heard, Annie Abrams, connect dots. KNOW that you speak on behalf of future men’s lives…. I knew personally a woman who said she’d report sexual assault on her husband if she EVER caught him cheating… Think about that! 4) As a personal survivor of rape, from sex trafficking physical abuse with in family from as early as age 10… I PLEASE ask that you revise this topic after researching. Understand YOUR headline brought me here. and that there’s much MUCH more for me to say on this. (Maybe I should come on air after I return from vacation) Marilyn Manson has ALWAYS been a Rock Shocker…. Like GWAR, you went to the concert knowingly you get something possibly on you. Spit….. Most definitely. Broken bones? Slayer pantera concerts for sure! Knowing what was done then with OZZY and the bat, today PETA would have HIS head on a guillotine. Bondage is acceptable to some, and biting is NOT rape. These are topics I’d love to express more on… I’m not here to stand by MM. But those who infact are actual victim’s of sexual assault from any persons. False allegations make it just that much harder to come forward. So I hope people of the courts have concrete evidence for this particular case. Because it’s NOT weekly women are coming out against him, that’s inaccurate info. And we really need a better way of handling public figure cases…. Start by NOT allowing the publication of anything other then informing a case has been opened and here’s the end results.
Thank you for reading and I’m open to any comments and OR questions.
(No proof reading at this time. May have multiple AutoUncorrect words) ✌💗