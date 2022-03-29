A Face for Radio | PLR

Ronda Crawford (2018) “Face For Radio,” The Prairie Light Review: Vol. 40 : No. 2

I believe smart women with interesting things to say shouldn’t have

to take pictures but they do. I learned early that what I think no matter how

relevant or intriguing is going to be heard at a volume that is filtered through

how light reflects or is absorbed by my skin. That these judgments are made

sometimes in millimeter measurements of shapes and angles, which is why

I hate taking pictures, but only of myself. It’s the long odds, that out of 50

pictures only one will be good. 1 in 50. I set a reminder to myself to make a

list of all the things that have such odds.

Once, as part of an exercise, I was asked what my ideal job would

be, and I said radio personality. No one would care if I wore makeup or if I

had on pants. I could verbalize all the witty and intelligent thoughts that float

through my head without judgement, and someone would actually give me

money to do this. But the best part is no one would know what I looked like.

And when I met people, they would always be surprised and say things like

I didn’t expect you to have freckles or be tall or black or wear glasses. And I

would laugh because my face would be an unexpected gift that would shatter

all preconceived notions, because no one would think that I look like this.