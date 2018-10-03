The Alpha Mu Gamma Language Honors Society Hosts an Annual Multicultural Mashup

The Ding Dong or how the French Kiss Saturday, October 6, 2018 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Playhouse Theatre Cost: $40 adult/$39 senior/youth Description: One night in two different Parisian hotels leads to giggles and mayhem in this fast-paced farce. Contact: MAC Performing Arts Administration Office 630-942-3008

Annie Moses Band Saturday, October 6, 2018 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: $45 (B&A) $49 Gold Circle Description: The Annie Moses Band is a group of six virtuastic siblings who blend the genres of classical, Americana and jazz. Contact: MAC Performing Arts Administration Office 630-942-3008