College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

Menu

The Alpha Mu Gamma Language Honors Society Hosts an Annual Multicultural Mashup

Madison Venckus, News Editor
October 3, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 5 Photos
The Alpha Mu Gamma Language Honor Society hosted the annual multicultural mashup.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Writer
Madison Venckus, News Editor
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
The Alpha Mu Gamma Language Honors Society Hosts an Annual Multicultural Mashup