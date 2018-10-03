COD Invites Students, Staff and Faculty to Participate in Intramural’s

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Current students, faculty and staff are invited to join the Chaparral Fitness center in their annual Intramural sports schedule. In order to sign up, bring a current copy of your student or employee ID, along with a current COD class schedule for students, to the Chaparral Fitness front desk for an Intramural Sports Membership.

Participants are welcomed to partake in five different activities which include an Ultimate Frisbee League, 4-on-4 Volleyball Leagues, a Bubble Soccer Tournament, the Chap Fitness Fall Mini-Triathlon and the Dodgeball Tournament.

Ultimate Frisbee League

Dates: Sept. 13, Sept. 20, Sept. 27, Oct. 4, Oct. 11

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: Teams of seven players will compete in a frisbee game with football and soccer elements with the champions being crowned at the end of the season.

4-on-4 Volleyball League

Dates: Oct. 16, Oct. 17, Oct. 24, Oct. 31, Nov. 7, Nov. 14, Nov. 15

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: Month-long league with champions being crowned at the end of the season.

Bubble Soccer Tournament

Date: Monday, Oct. 22

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Info: As a way to kick off spirit week, bubble soccer incorporates elements of soccer and zorb.

Chap Fitness Fall Mini-Triathlon

Dates: Nov. 26, Nov. 27, Nov. 28, Nov. 29, Nov. 30, Dec. 1

Times: Available times from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Info: Participants can swim, bike and run in any order throughout the entire day. Dimensions will be set depending on competitive level.

Dodgeball Tournament

Date: Thursday, Dec. 6

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: Put together a team of six for a competitive but fun event to put your team to the test.