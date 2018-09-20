“Purge” series brings nothing new to tired franchise

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

USA’s new series “The Purge” asks the question of what would happen if all crime were legal for one night of each year. The idea seemed thought provoking in 2013, and creator James DeMonaco’s original film, “The Purge,” was certainly controversial, but five years and four identical sequels later, viewers are bored. USA’s new installment in this franchise could have brought a new perspective to the table, but instead rehashes the same content.

The franchise was created with the intention of providing social commentary on America, and while hints of criticism of politics, violence, and human nature are evident, none of the movies have succeeded in making any great points.

