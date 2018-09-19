College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

Menu

Sundays Slaughter: Chaparrals Run Over the War Hawks

Alison Pfaff

Alison Pfaff

Miguel Contreras III, Sports Editor
September 19, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In an decisive victory, COD’s football team dismantled White Water in a 39-0 rout Sunday.

Despite the disappointing news of their post season probation, the men showed no signs of remorse as they pounded the opposition with relentless sweeps to the wings and bombarded them with a barrage of aerial assaults. From the onset of the competition the Chaps wasted no time drawing first blood in their opening offensive possession with a dominating rush from their running back Damian Jackson for a touchdown. From there the suffocation only continued as the defence continually suppressed all efforts of the War Hawks to generate any momentum.

Even amidst back field errors and slight glimmers of resurgence from White Water, COD demonstrated a superior ability to recover and continue their onslaught. Strong punting and opening kicks granted no opportunity for the Hawks special teams to return the ball, trapping them in a perpetual cycle of setbacks. By halftime the Chaps built themselves a confident 23-0 lead, scoring just before the half closed and placing the death blow for the match.

As the boldness of the supporting COD crowd swelled into the second half, the oppression of the midday sun served only to bolster the wallup of the Chaparrals, and diminish the dwindling hopes of the visiting team. Riding on the wave of their first half aggression, the Chaps left nothing to be desired in the second, permanently grounding the War Hawks and sending them reeling home.

Alison Pfaff
Alison Pfaff

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Photographer
Alison Pfaff, Head Photo Editor
Related
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sundays Slaughter: Chaparrals Run Over the War Hawks

    Sports

    It’s Time To Wake Up; Promising Athletic Department Adaptations From New Athletic Director Greg McVey

  • Sundays Slaughter: Chaparrals Run Over the War Hawks

    Sports

    There Will Be Sparkles; COD Spirit Squad Takes Formation

  • Sundays Slaughter: Chaparrals Run Over the War Hawks

    Sports

    There is No Service Without Honor; COD Tennis and Repercussions of Athletic Probation

  • Sundays Slaughter: Chaparrals Run Over the War Hawks

    Sports

    Students speak out on athletic probation: what comes next?

  • Sundays Slaughter: Chaparrals Run Over the War Hawks

    Sports

    Column: Spare yourself from unnecessary drama and politics – Don’t watch the NFL

  • Sundays Slaughter: Chaparrals Run Over the War Hawks

    Opinion

    The “G.O.A.T Debate” in Men’s Tennis can wait

  • Sundays Slaughter: Chaparrals Run Over the War Hawks

    Sports

    Why celebrity deaths make me cry

  • Sundays Slaughter: Chaparrals Run Over the War Hawks

    Features/Arts

    Club Pilates offered free classes this Past Mother’s Day weekend: a fitness challenge designed for every body

  • Sundays Slaughter: Chaparrals Run Over the War Hawks

    Sports

    Outdoor track to compete at nationals

  • Sundays Slaughter: Chaparrals Run Over the War Hawks

    Sports

    Nothing to die for (Put my miracles on ice)

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
Sundays Slaughter: Chaparrals Run Over the War Hawks