There Will Be Sparkles; COD Spirit Squad Takes Formation

Athletic events and the halls of COD promise the missing element of exuberant green and black uniforms attending them in the near future. The Chaparral’s Spirit Squad hosted its first meeting and unveiled many of their ambitious ideas to a classroom of performers brimming with anticipation. Adorning their new Spirit Squad jackets, Adianez Rodriguez and Amber Schulz held the attention of everyone as they described how the newly forming Spirit Squad would not only be a team of performers but, more than anything, a family.

When arriving at College of Dupage, first-year student Rodriguez was dismayed. After falling in love with cheerleading and dancing over her four years at Addison Trail High School, starting college at COD came with a bittersweet flavor knowing that her journey in performing was coming to a close. However, rather than merely accept her finale, Rodriguez defied this outcome.

“I graduated high school, and I was not ready to stop doing what I love. I am still coaching for Addison Trail, seeing them practice every day reminds me how much I miss it and how much I still want to do that,” Rodriguez said. “So I took whatever steps necessary to make that happen. I know a lot of people here who were in cheer or dance that did not get the opportunity to continue because no one had the willpower to get things started again. So I decided I am going to put my foot down and take the steps to get everyone back into something they love.” The last time COD housed a cheer team was 2016, prior to it dissolving on account of the coach at the time relinquishing their position for unclear reasons.

Soon after initiating the process of forming what began as only a dance club, Rodriguez reached out over social media for anyone interested in Cheer and Dance. Without missing a beat, she received a reply from another performer still unprepared to relinquish her passion in Schulz. Shulz began cheer when she was only in the first grade. She continued to perform as well as take up coaching and dance all the way up and through high school. Also a graduate of Addison Trail a year before Rodriguez, she was, too, confronted with the conclusion of her performing career. With this newfound opportunity, her spirits have reascended at the prospect of recapturing the feeling of what it’s like to perform.

“When I am cheering or dancing my mind just goes,” Schulz said. “At that moment nothing else matters. The feeling is unbelievable, the way that the crowd feels when it is cheering for you is indescribable. Even now it gives me goosebumps.”

The first year of the Spirit Squad is all about setting precedent and bonding. It will be made clear that all members of the team are equal to one another, and everyone is expected to be an upstanding member of character and attitude. This process of building trust and comradery is especially important since the Spirit Squad plans to enter formal competition as soon as next year. The Spirit Squad will not participate in formal competition this year due to its fall start when it would usually begin in the summer and proper preparation is required. When the hands beneath a flier are the only things protecting them during a stunt, there is no space for drama. As Rodriguez adamantly proclaimed, “Being on this team means being part of a family, and being a part of that family means taking care of the home.” The focus of the first year is a zero-discouragement environment with no tryouts. There is room for anyone ready and willing to put forth the effort and learn.

“This year we are working on technique and making sure everyone has a better understanding of what we’re aiming for,” Schulz said. “A lot of the girls might not have competed before, but this year we are getting the girls strictly ready for competing season and show them what that is all about.”

The Spirit Squad has aspirations beyond even performing. Amongst their greatest priorities is to spread awareness of events occurring on campus. Through greater awareness, they hope to increase attendance of, not only on-campus events, but also of students attending COD looking to go further in their performing endeavors. What’s more, the team is interested in supporting any group that reaches out to them and assisting them in any way possible. Rodriguez strives to create a community at COD in which passion supports passion.

“We are here to support everyone because it is what they love to do- that’s their talent, Rodriguez said.“We only hope that through supporting them we might get the same back.”

The burgeoning Spirit Squad would also like to especially thank the new Athletic Director Greg McVey for the amount of support he has shown them, and to whom the Spirit Squad attributes the possibility of their current formation and future aspirations.

In order to become a part of this exciting new opportunity be contact a member of the Spirit Squad or email their leaders at ChapsCheer2018@gmail.com before the Sept. 7th cut off date.