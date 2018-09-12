Free music fridays return for the fall semester

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Music Fridays @ Noon are back for another year to provide music and entertainment for College of DuPage students and community members.

Music Fridays are hosted by the COD Music Department, taking place every Friday for the rest of the semester. The free, hour-long performances occur in MAC 140. The sessions consist of musical performances by COD students, alumni, faculty and special guests.

The first event of the year took place on Aug. 31 with a student spotlight on COD band Indigofera. Future performances include a faculty recital featuring Ben Wahlund and Brad Stirtz on Sept. 14, guest speaker Martin Atkins on Sept. 28 and a student recital on Oct. 19.

More information on COD’s music program and Music Fridays @ Noon can be found at www.cod.edu/programs/music.

Music Fridays @ Noon Tentative Schedule: Fall 2018

Sept 14 – Faculty Recital: Ben Wahland & Brad Stirtz, percussion.

Sept 21 – Faculty Recital: Andy Rosza, trombone & William Buhr, piano.

Sept 28 – Guest Speaker: TBA.

Oct 5 – Guest Speaker: Martin Atkins “Changing Opportunities in the Music Business.”

Oct 12 – Faculty Recital: Julie Spring, harp.

Oct 19 – Student Recital.

Oct 26 – Faculty Spotlight: Ken Paoli “Algorithmic Hindemithian Harmonic Show.”

Nov 2 – Film: “The Magic Flute” (1975) -two hours.

Nov 9 – Guest Artists: Haven Trio

Nov 16 – Guest Artists: Classical Jazz with the Bolling Team

Nov 30 – Student Recital

Dec 7 – Student Recital