Study indicates 20 percent of college students consider suicide

UWire
September 12, 2018

One in five college students have experienced thoughts of suicide in the past year and nine percent have made a suicide attempt, according to a study published Thursday out of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Over 67,000 students at 100 colleges were surveyed for the study published in Depression and Anxiety, as reported by The Boston Globe.

The College of DuPage offers students free resources to help deal with personal, social or emotional issues.

