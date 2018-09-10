Comic: Would you rather have Mondays or coffee?

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM Where: Student Resource Center, Room 2024 Cost: Free Description: For immigrant students with degrees or credentials earned outside the U.S. wanting to learn about COD programs. Contact: Admissions 630-942-2626
Wednesday, September 12, 2018 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Where: Russel R. Kirt Prairie Cost: Free Description: Learn about the joys and challenges of land stewardship and the potential for humans to have a positive ecological footprint on nature during the guided walk the COD's Kirt Prairie. Contact: Sara McCubbins (630) 942-3021
Wednesday, September 12, 2018 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Where: Admissions Office, Student Services Center Room 2207 Cost: Free Description: Take a tour of our beautiful campus! Contact: Admissions 630-942-2626
