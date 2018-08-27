Column: Spare yourself from unnecessary drama and politics – Don’t watch the NFL

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In addition to the many blurry-line rules (the catch rule being one of them), the NFL is so political.

Please Roger Goodell, PLEASE, just let them kneel, dear God. Please, I’m begging you. When I watch SportsCenter, I don’t wanna have to listen to them talk about the issue for 45 minutes.

Plus, they’re kneeling for something that’s actually a serious issue – police brutality. If you don’t truly believe that’s a problem, you should honestly do some research and educate yourself on the subject because it is a real problem.

Continue reading this article