Online crossword for Aug. 22

Info Session - Dental Assistant Thursday, August 23, 2018 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Where: Continuing Education/Extended Learning, SRC 1110 Cost: Free Description: Learn about course logistics, externship, expectations and curriculum. Contact: Continuing Ed/Extended Learning, (630) 942-2208, ce@cod.edu

Stay Out of Cyber Jail Thursday, August 23, 2018 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Where: Center for Entrepreneurship, 2525 Cabot Dr., Suite 201, Lisle Cost: Free Description: Learn about cyber insurance and how to protect your business. Contact: Center for Entrepreneurship (630) 942-2600