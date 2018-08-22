Online crossword for Aug. 22

Thursday, August 23, 2018 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Where: Center for Entrepreneurship, 2525 Cabot Dr., Suite 201, Lisle Cost: Free Description: Learn about cyber insurance and how to protect your business. Contact: Center for Entrepreneurship (630) 942-2600
Wednesday, August 22, 2018 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Where: Student Resource Center, Room 1127 Cost: Free Description: Join us for a this Lunch Break Lecture and learn the ins-and-outs of the Supreme Court. Contact: (630) 942-2208, ce@cod.edu
