NSO Recap: Photo Gallery

From August 7-9, 1,050 new students and their families flocked to New Student Orientation (NSO) to learn more about life as a COD student. Orientation Leaders and Team Leads engaged students in various activities and 16 different workshops about COD’s library, student clubs and activities, campus diversity, honors programs and transfer information.