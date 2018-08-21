College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

NSO Recap: Photo Gallery

Alison Pfaff, Head Photo Editor
August 21, 2018

From August 7-9, 1,050 new students and their families flocked to New Student Orientation (NSO) to learn more about life as a COD student. Orientation Leaders and Team Leads engaged students in various activities and 16 different workshops about COD’s library, student clubs and activities, campus diversity, honors programs and transfer information.

 

Tags: , , , ,

Alison Pfaff, Assistant Photo Editor
College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
