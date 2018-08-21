NSO Recap: Photo Gallery
August 21, 2018
From August 7-9, 1,050 new students and their families flocked to New Student Orientation (NSO) to learn more about life as a COD student. Orientation Leaders and Team Leads engaged students in various activities and 16 different workshops about COD’s library, student clubs and activities, campus diversity, honors programs and transfer information.
