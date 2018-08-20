Culture and charm collide in “Crazy Rich Asians”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Crazy Rich Asians” is at once a romantic comedy and, as the first Asian led-and-directed Hollywood film in 25 years since 1993’s “The Joy Luck Club,” a significant step towards more cultural representation in Hollywood. Based on Kevin Kwan’s 2013 novel, this fairy tale story boasts thoughtful representation of Asian culture, biting commentary and hilarious, quotable moments.

The film features a familiar storyline: A girl meets the disapproving family of her boyfriend. Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), a New York University economics professor, is dating Nick Young (Henry Golding), who, unbeknownst to her, comes from an extremely wealthy family in Singapore. When Nick asks Rachel to accompany him to his best friend’s wedding, Rachel discovers just how high the standards are for Nick’s family. Peik Lin Goh (Awkwafina), Rachel’s college roommate who lives in Singapore, serves as her support network as Rachel faces Nick’s controlling mother, Eleanor Young (Michelle Yeoh), and his conniving friends.

