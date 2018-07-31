Comic: Too old to be goth?

Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel Friday, August 3, 2018 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM Where: Lakeside Pavillion Cost: Free Description: Piano Men is a tribute/cover act that plays through the catalogues of Elton John and Billy Joel Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000

Frank Russel & The Chicago Power All-Star Band Thursday, August 2, 2018 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM Where: Lakeside Pavillion Cost: Free Description: Frank Russell & The Chicago Power All-Star Band perform as part of the Free Concert Series. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000