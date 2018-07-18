Comic: Hater motivation

Martin Luther On Trial Saturday, July 21, 2018 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: Tier 1: $59 Tier 2: $49 Tier 3: $39 Description: This fantastic courtroom comedy drama revolves around the trial for Martin Luther's soul in the afterlife. Contact: MAC Performing Arts Administration Office 630-942-3008

Free Prairie Tour Saturday, July 21, 2018 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Where: Russel R. Kirt Prairie Cost: Free Description: Enjoy a guided tour of COD's restoration prairies and learn about the wildlife, natural processes and more than 100 species of native plants. Contact: Remic Ensweiler (630) 942-3919