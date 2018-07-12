Study: Mixed race equals mixed stereotypes
July 12, 2018
By 2060, 6.2 percent of Americans are projected to be multiracial. Yet being white in addition to another race, according to the study, Black + White = Not White: A minority bias in categorizations of Black-White multiracials, authored by University of Utah assistant professor Jacqueline Chen, means not white at all.
“We found that people quickly exclude ambiguous-looking people from the white racial group,” said Chen.
With the increase of multiracial groups across the U.S., Chen emphasizes the need for a better understanding of race.
