Study: Mixed race equals mixed stereotypes

By 2060, 6.2 percent of Americans are projected to be multiracial. Yet being white in addition to another race, according to the study, Black + White = Not White: A minority bias in categorizations of Black-White multiracials, authored by University of Utah assistant professor Jacqueline Chen, means not white at all.

“We found that people quickly exclude ambiguous-looking people from the white racial group,” said Chen.

With the increase of multiracial groups across the U.S., Chen emphasizes the need for a better understanding of race.

