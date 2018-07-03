Comic: Heat wave or sign of a coming machine takeover?

Wednesday, July 11, 2018 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: Student Services Center Atrium Cost: Free Description: Visit with reps from Governors State and Northern Illinois universities, Kendall College, and University of Illinois at Springfield. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977
Tuesday, July 10, 2018 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Where: Berg Instructional Center, Room 3419 Cost: Free Description: Get the tools necessary to find and secure an internship. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230
Courier Confidential
Full Print Edition
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.
Get the Courier delivered to your inbox
Enter your email address below to receive our email updates.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.