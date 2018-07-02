Comic: Why are women marching?

College Reps on Campus Wednesday, July 11, 2018 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: Student Services Center Atrium Cost: Free Description: Visit with reps from Governors State and Northern Illinois universities, Kendall College, and University of Illinois at Springfield. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977

Adult Info Session (Ages 20 and Older) Tuesday, July 10, 2018 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Where: Student Services Center -- Room 2201 Cost: Free Description: Learn about the admissions and enrollment process, programs, financial aid, placement testing, and more. Contact: Admissions 630-942-2626