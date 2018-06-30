Summer entertainment at the lakeside pavilion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

This summer, DuPage County residents do not need to go far in search of summer entertainment. Throughout July and August, the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) at the College of DuPage will host an array of free outdoor events as part of the annual Lakeside Pavilion Summer Series.

The free movie series begins at 8 p.m. on July 12. The audience will be immersed in the fantasy land of the 1970 musical classic, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

The next free movie, “The Lion King,” will be shown on July 19. This Disney original is perfect for adults and children alike. Having been released in 1994, this film is still recognized as one of Disney’s highlighted animated features.

Upon completion of the free movie series, the WDCB Jazz Series will take over as Thursday night entertainment. WDCB is a radio station broadcasted throughout the Chicagoland area, playing some jazz classics and modern takes on the genre.

The first event of the jazz series on July 26 will feature the Chicago Jazz Orchestra with special trumpeter Randy Brecker. The Chicago Tribune describes the orchestra as being “one of the best big bands in the country.

The following Thursday will feature Frank Russell and the Chicago Power All-Star Band. The final event in the jazz series takes place on August 9 with the help of the Joe Louis Walker Band.

The free concert series, taking place on Fridays, begins on July 13. All concert events begin at 7:30 p.m., with College of DuPage (COD) talent competition winners performing at 7:15 p.m.

Each week, different performers will pay homage to some of music’s biggest influences, like Bob Dylan, Frank Sinatra and Elton John.

Popular Beatles tribute band, American English, will kickstart the concert series on July 13. Not only will the group play the biggest hits from the English rock band, the group will also perform in costume with vintage instruments to create an authentic atmosphere of the legendary rock band.

The New Philharmonic will perform the following week on July 20, featuring Maestro Muspratt and the 2017 Illinois Professional Orchestra of the year.

Unravelling the Wilburys will perform on July 27. The Piano Men will perform on August 3, and Sinatra, starring Rick Michel, will close out the concert series on August 10.

For all events, guests can arrive any time after 6 p.m. The MAC prohibits reserving seats for other guests. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry.

Various venders will be on-site to provide food and beverages to the audience, including Nothing Bundt Cakes, Parkers’ Weber Grill and more. Picnicking is encouraged, but outside coolers or alcohol are prohibited at the lakeside pavilion.