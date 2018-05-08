College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

Menu

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Like us on Facebook!

Suspended search leaves assistant vice president of student affairs position unfilled

Candidates+for+the+associate+vice+president%2C+student+affairs+position%3A+%28L-R%29+Mia+Hardy%2C+Scott+Friedman+and+Countance+Anderson+during+an+open+interview+on+campus+
Candidates for the associate vice president, student affairs position: (L-R) Mia Hardy, Scott Friedman and Countance Anderson during an open interview on campus

Candidates for the associate vice president, student affairs position: (L-R) Mia Hardy, Scott Friedman and Countance Anderson during an open interview on campus

Candidates for the associate vice president, student affairs position: (L-R) Mia Hardy, Scott Friedman and Countance Anderson during an open interview on campus

Tessa Morton, News Reporter
May 8, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In the month since College of DuPage invited three candidates to interview for the position of assistant vice president of student affairs no decision has been made by the administration, and now the search has been suspended. In April, the three candidates, Mia Hardy, Countance Anderson and Scott Friedman, visited COD and each participated in open interview forum, all three of which were attended and reported on by the Courier.

“The search for an assistant vice president of student affairs has been suspended until the arrival of the new provost to ensure his/her input in the hiring of such a critical position at the College,” said Wendy Parks, the college’s director of public relations and communication.

Earl Dowling, current vice president of student affairs and institutional advancement, will continue in his role, until both of these other positions have been filled.

Parks did not elaborate on why none of the three candidates who visited last month was not selected for the assistant vice president of student affairs position. Parks also did not comment on why the candidates were invited to attend and interview for the position prior to the hiring of a new provost, if the administration was concerned with the provost being a part of the process.

The administration will continue to update the Courier, and the College, on the status of the search going forward.  

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Suspended search leaves assistant vice president of student affairs position unfilled

    News

    Incarcerated offenders perform ‘storycatchers’ at COD

  • Suspended search leaves assistant vice president of student affairs position unfilled

    News

    Rondeau outlines a plan for Beem Building

  • Suspended search leaves assistant vice president of student affairs position unfilled

    News

    Deputy senior district judge of England and Wales talks about law, justice and diversity at COD

  • Suspended search leaves assistant vice president of student affairs position unfilled

    News

    Help us improve by taking the Courier reader survey!

  • Suspended search leaves assistant vice president of student affairs position unfilled

    News

    The $3 million research breakdown at UIC

  • Suspended search leaves assistant vice president of student affairs position unfilled

    News

    Ted Williams on the state of education across Illinois: ‘Public policy matters’

  • Suspended search leaves assistant vice president of student affairs position unfilled

    News

    Trustees approve more money for BTE

  • Suspended search leaves assistant vice president of student affairs position unfilled

    News

    Appellate Court rules in favor of Breuder

  • Suspended search leaves assistant vice president of student affairs position unfilled

    News

    Mazzochi re-elected chairwoman of the board of trustees

  • Suspended search leaves assistant vice president of student affairs position unfilled

    News

    Flood of US citizenship applications increases wait times, anxiety

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
Suspended search leaves assistant vice president of student affairs position unfilled