Suspended search leaves assistant vice president of student affairs position unfilled

In the month since College of DuPage invited three candidates to interview for the position of assistant vice president of student affairs no decision has been made by the administration, and now the search has been suspended. In April, the three candidates, Mia Hardy, Countance Anderson and Scott Friedman, visited COD and each participated in open interview forum, all three of which were attended and reported on by the Courier.

“The search for an assistant vice president of student affairs has been suspended until the arrival of the new provost to ensure his/her input in the hiring of such a critical position at the College,” said Wendy Parks, the college’s director of public relations and communication.

Earl Dowling, current vice president of student affairs and institutional advancement, will continue in his role, until both of these other positions have been filled.

Parks did not elaborate on why none of the three candidates who visited last month was not selected for the assistant vice president of student affairs position. Parks also did not comment on why the candidates were invited to attend and interview for the position prior to the hiring of a new provost, if the administration was concerned with the provost being a part of the process.

The administration will continue to update the Courier, and the College, on the status of the search going forward.