Glenn Hansen on his retirement, DuPage Opera and what’s going on at the MAC this summer

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

This month, we talk to Professor Glenn Hansen, who is retiring after three decades of service to the college.

We sneak a peek at the Summer season of shows at the MAC!

And wipe off your opera glasses, it’s time for the DuPage opera!

Plus, we have a GREAT giveaway for THREE lucky viewers!

Check it out on the Season Finale of Inside COD!

Watch the full Glenn Hansen interview here