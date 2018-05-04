College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

Glenn Hansen on his retirement, DuPage Opera and what’s going on at the MAC this summer

Courier TV
May 4, 2018

This month, we talk to Professor Glenn Hansen, who is retiring after three decades of service to the college.
We sneak a peek at the Summer season of shows at the MAC!
And wipe off your opera glasses, it’s time for the DuPage opera!
Plus, we have a GREAT giveaway for THREE lucky viewers!
Check it out on the Season Finale of Inside COD!

Watch the full Glenn Hansen interview here

