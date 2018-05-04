Glenn Hansen on his retirement, DuPage Opera and what’s going on at the MAC this summer

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: $6 Description: Find a musical community and experience the joy of performing in COD's many ensembles. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Where: Health and Science Center, Room 1117 Cost: Free Description: Learn more about the program, its curriculum and job outlook. Registration required. Contact: http://admissions.cod.edu
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Where: Berg Instructional Center, Room 3439 Cost: Free Description: Learn about LinkedIn, a professional networking social media site for job seekers and students. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230
Courier Confidential
Full Print Edition
What should the campus atrium outside Starbucks be used for?
Quiet zone (0%, 0 Votes)
Student commons space/gathering area (0%, 0 Votes)
Student space but with fewer tables/chairs to reduce noise (0%, 0 Votes)
Total Voters: 0
Get the Courier delivered to your inbox
Enter your email address below to receive our email updates.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.