College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

Courier TV: SLC elections, football team update and what students think of the TEC bridge

March 9, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






We catch you up with everything you need to know about the upcoming Student Leadership Council Elections.

We talk to the Chaps Football team to learn about some of the players future plans.

And we find out what students really think about the proposed bridge to the TEC Center.

All that and much more on this edition of Courier TV News.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Courier TV: SLC elections, football team update and what students think of the TEC bridge

    Courier TV

    A look at the new Jazzman’s Cafe, the Apollo Live talent show and a preview of upcoming local elections

  • Courier TV: SLC elections, football team update and what students think of the TEC bridge

    Courier TV

    Courier Buzz wraps up Black History Month

  • Courier TV: SLC elections, football team update and what students think of the TEC bridge

    Courier TV

    Introducing Courier Buzz!

  • Courier TV: SLC elections, football team update and what students think of the TEC bridge

    Courier TV

    Inside COD: Chocolate, Christmas trees and holiday lights

  • Courier TV: SLC elections, football team update and what students think of the TEC bridge

    Courier TV

    COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station

  • Courier TV: SLC elections, football team update and what students think of the TEC bridge

    Courier TV

    COD football team prepares for the postseason

  • Courier TV: SLC elections, football team update and what students think of the TEC bridge

    Courier TV

    Gearing up for Veterans Day at College of DuPage

  • Courier TV: SLC elections, football team update and what students think of the TEC bridge

    Courier TV

    A look back at Spirit Week

  • Courier TV: SLC elections, football team update and what students think of the TEC bridge

    Courier TV

    A look at the top local Halloween attractions

  • Courier TV: SLC elections, football team update and what students think of the TEC bridge

    Courier TV

    A former COD employee goes to prison

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
Courier TV: SLC elections, football team update and what students think of the TEC bridge