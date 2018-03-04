A look at the new Jazzman’s Cafe, the Apollo Live talent show and a preview of upcoming local elections

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s that time again, time for a NEW SEASON of Inside COD!

In this month’s episode, we take a look at Jazzman’s Cafe, the new coffee shop & eatery on campus, meet with MAC director Diana Martinez about the upcoming Apollo Live talent show, and get a preview of the primary elections with adjunct Political Science professor Bill Enright.

PLUS, we have a great giveaway from Sodexo!