Comic: The definitive generation labels

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Where: Health and Science Center, Room 2116 Cost: Free Description: Learn more about the program, its curriculum and job outlook. Registration required. Contact: http://admissions.cod.edu
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Where: Berg Instructional Center, Room 3419 Cost: Free Description: Get the tools necessary to find and secure an internship. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: BIC/SRC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: Visit with reps from Aurora and Northwood universities, and Trinity Christian College. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977
Courier Confidential
Full Print Edition
Should COD spend $12 million to build an enclosed pedestrian bridge across Lambert Road?
Yes (0%, 0 Votes)
No. (0%, 0 Votes)
Total Voters: 0
Loading ...
Get the Courier delivered to your inbox
Enter your email address below to receive our email updates.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.