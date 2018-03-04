Comic: The definitive generation labels

Advising Session - Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) Tuesday, March 6, 2018 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Where: Health and Science Center, Room 2116 Cost: Free Description: Learn more about the program, its curriculum and job outlook. Registration required. Contact: http://admissions.cod.edu

Internship Search Workshop Tuesday, March 6, 2018 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Where: Berg Instructional Center, Room 3419 Cost: Free Description: Get the tools necessary to find and secure an internship. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230