Solutions for Feb. 28 “March Madness” crossword

Recruiting on Campus Today Thursday, March 1, 2018 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: Soccer Fields Cost: Free Description: Arlington International Racecourse and the U.S. Marines are recruiting students for various positions. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230

Conquer Digital Marketing Thursday, March 1, 2018 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Where: Center for Entrepreneurship, 2525 Cabot Dr., Suite 201, Lisle Cost: 25.00 Description: Get an overview of digital marketing and its effects. Contact: Center for Entrepreneurship (630) 942-2600